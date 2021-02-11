FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Gap Up to $3.87

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $4.81. FSD Pharma shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 184,335 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

About FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.