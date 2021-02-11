FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Gap Up to $3.87

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $4.81. FSD Pharma shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 184,335 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

