FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Gap Up to $3.87

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $4.81. FSD Pharma shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 181,709 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FSD Pharma by 158.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FSD Pharma in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FSD Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in FSD Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.