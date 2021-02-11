FTX Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. FTX Token has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $47.51 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $20.99 or 0.00043277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 58.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

