FujiCoin (FJC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. FujiCoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,910.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.82 or 0.03737822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00395487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.43 or 0.01105039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.38 or 0.00464147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.00387908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00302295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00023982 BTC.

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,266,086,926 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

