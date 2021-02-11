Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 1,651,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 579,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

FLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $218.08 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 20,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $80,414.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $31,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $349,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

