Fundamenta Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $159,265.58 and approximately $765,688.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00260549 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00094871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085407 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,158.07 or 0.96017644 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

