Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 936,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 410,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 20,215.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares during the quarter. CWM LLC owned 0.05% of Fury Gold Mines worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

