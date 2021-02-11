Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Hits $37.14 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $37.14 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,284.88 or 1.01022459 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,583,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,014,212 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

