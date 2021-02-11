FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) were up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 388,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 198,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $773.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.14 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FF. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

