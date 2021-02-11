FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Raised by Truist Securiti

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

