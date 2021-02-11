FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

