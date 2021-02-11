FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.67.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $246,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.