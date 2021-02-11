FY2023 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Increased by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

URBN stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -380.00, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $60,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $206,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

