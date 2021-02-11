FYDcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $463.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000929 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 548,251,074 coins and its circulating supply is 522,856,316 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

