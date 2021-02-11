G.Research Weighs in on nVent Electric plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Research analysts at G.Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVT. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in nVent Electric by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.