G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GFSZY stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $18.26. 5,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. G4S has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFSZY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

