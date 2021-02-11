Gala Market Cap Tops $106.49 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 102.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $106.49 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00259124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00107674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00081037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00086465 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00198187 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala's total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

