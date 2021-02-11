Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) (LON:GAL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.54

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) (LON:GAL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $19.00. Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 100,247 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.63.

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) Company Profile (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

