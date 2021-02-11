Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $100.39

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.39 and traded as high as $132.04. Galliford Try shares last traded at $127.58, with a volume of 102,490 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £141.68 million and a P/E ratio of 0.44.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

