Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Trading 22.4% Higher

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares traded up 22.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $5.40. 5,097,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,291% from the average session volume of 366,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $114.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.