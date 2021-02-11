Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $241.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

