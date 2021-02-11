Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys Shares of 10,656 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,668,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,101.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,836.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,669.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

