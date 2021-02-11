Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys Shares of 11,060 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VIG stock opened at $143.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day moving average of $134.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

