Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $1.22 Million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $44.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

