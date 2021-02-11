Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $16.85 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,845,000. Facebook accounts for about 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,556,207 shares of company stock worth $422,395,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $271.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.79. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

