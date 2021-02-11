Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $5.02 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $393.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

