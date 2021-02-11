Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $5.77 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after buying an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 816,488 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after buying an additional 813,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

NYSE:XOM opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

