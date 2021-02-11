Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 348,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $203.46 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average is $158.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

