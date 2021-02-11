Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 218,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,800,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after buying an additional 1,089,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after acquiring an additional 537,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.