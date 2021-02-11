Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.