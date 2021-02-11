Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,781,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.15 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

