Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

