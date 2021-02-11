Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases Shares of 17,000 Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.