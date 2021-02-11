Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases Shares of 17,000 Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

