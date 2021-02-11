Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases Shares of 7,907 Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $221.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.08 and a 200-day moving average of $191.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $222.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

