Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $67.28.

