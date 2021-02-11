GameCredits Price Tops $0.0671 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $275,314.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.00393582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,667,864 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

