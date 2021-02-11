GAPS (GAP) Price Tops $0.45

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One GAPS coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $4.53 million and $367.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,656.13 or 0.99556398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00036618 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076506 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

