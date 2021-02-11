Garlicoin Price Up 112.5% This Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $3,241.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 112.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm.

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 62,134,775 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

