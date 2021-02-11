GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106,520 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.96% of GATX worth $57,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth $1,479,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GATX by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on GATX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,980.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $342,967.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at $529,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

