GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 234,938 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and urban firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

