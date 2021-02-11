Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gem Diamonds stock remained flat at $$0.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMDMF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

