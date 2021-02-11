General Finance Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Finance in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.34 million, a PE ratio of 165.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 177.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Finance during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in General Finance by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Finance by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Finance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $51,407.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,414 shares of company stock valued at $744,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

