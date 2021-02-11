General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.32.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.