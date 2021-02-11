Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Up 34% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $16.50 million and $1.62 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00007778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.12 or 0.01098125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.18 or 0.05364530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00026311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.