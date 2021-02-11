GenesisX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $16,035.54 and $25.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,180,000 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

