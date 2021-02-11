Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Trading Down 6.9%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 746,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,973,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genetic Technologies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.