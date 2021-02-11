Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $8.50. Genie Energy shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 101,941 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $216.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 177,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Genie Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.