Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GMAB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.
GMAB opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $44.83.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
