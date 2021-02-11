Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GMAB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

GMAB opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

