GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.13

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 26856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 3.02.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,710 shares of company stock worth $3,632,720. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

