GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in January

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the January 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of GenSight Biologics stock remained flat at $$8.75 on Thursday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740. GenSight Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81.

GenSight Biologics Company Profile

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial target sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

