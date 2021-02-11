GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in January

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the January 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of GenSight Biologics stock remained flat at $$8.75 on Thursday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740. GenSight Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81.
GenSight Biologics Company Profile
